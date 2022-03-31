Today is the offical Grand Opening of the Lakeshore Branch of RRCU. We welcome anybody in the Shreveport/Bossier area to come by the branch and tour our new facility, enjoy some refreshments and enter to win visa gift cards and other RRCU Prizes. W
e will have an official Ribbon Cutting at 11:30am with the Shreveport Chamber. Lakeshore is our third location in the Shreveport area.
Since 1943 Red River Credit Union has grown from a small group of Red River Army Depot employees to well over 120,800 members.
Over the years our vision has not changed and we remain focused on serving our unique communities.
Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school in our rural charter service area and seg-based areas of Northern Louisiana and Northeastern Mississippi.
We are proud to be a not for profit financial cooperative.