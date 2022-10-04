SHREVEPORT, La. - Celebrating its 46th anniversary this year, the Red River Revel Arts Festival returns October 1 - 9, 2022. The Red River Revel Arts Festival is the largest outdoor festival in North Louisiana, attracting tens of thousands of locals and visitors to "Celebrate the Arts" together.
The Red River Revel Arts Festival brings an extensive array of exciting and unique experiences to the Shreveport Riverfront. This multi-award winning festival features more than 75 juried visual artists from across the country, over 80 musical, theatrical, and performing arts entertainment on two stages, over 20
vendors serving delicious food, and an area dedicated to introducing children to the arts.
Each day will offer new experiences and memories, so get ready to revel!