SHREVEPORT, La. - Rountree Ford has been in business in Shreveport since the 80's. They acquired Lincoln-Mercury in 2008 with Mercury discontinuing the brand shortly thereafter.
In June of 2013, Rountree Ford Lincoln was acquired by Group 1 Automotive joining a group of 200+ dealerships nationwide.
General Manager Kelly McMullen joined Rountree in December of 2018 taking the dealership to new heights in the local market as well as the automotive industry.
Rountree currently operates with 70+ Sales & Service employees who strive to maintain the highest standards in Customer Service. We are currently the #1 CPO (Certified Preowned) Dealer in the Ark-La Tex.
