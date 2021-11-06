FLORIEN, La. - The Sabine Neutral Strip Historical Foundation founded and held the first Sabine Freestate Festival in 1981 to commemorate Western Louisiana history of 1806-1821 in the area known as No Man's Land.
With western shootouts portraying the take-down of legendary outlaws Hiram Midkiff and The Reverend Devil John Murrell and fresh cooked cane syrup, this festival is a step back in time. There's even a treasure hunt for Midkiff's lost gold! Prize is $500 and a BBQ Cook-off too!
Don't miss all the family fun in Florien, La. There's free admission and parking.
Thanks to Louisiana Office of Tourism for sponsoring this First Cup with First News.
Visit Louisianatravel.com to plan your visit today.