SHREVEPORT, La. - A big thanks to Sci-Port Discovery Center for hosting First Cup with First News on Tuesday.
Sci-Port Discovery Center provides a fun, educational environment for people of all ages to explore and actively engage in the world of mathematics, science and technology.
Sci-Port serves to spark curiosity about the world around us, provides hands-on tools for using scientific discovery in everyday life, and encourages a passion for life-long learning.
Call them at (318) 424-3466 or visit their center at 820 Clyde Fant Parkway in Shreveport.