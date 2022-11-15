SHREVEPORT, La. - A big thanks to Shaver's Catering in Shreveport for hosting First Cup with First News on Tuesday.
Established 1994, for over a quarter of a century, Shaver’s Catering has been serving the best of traditional Southern fare. Today, Shaver’s Catering is a local landmark establishment offering pick up, delivery and catering with an assortment of proven menus of the HIGHEST QUALITY.
Let Shaver's prepare a traditional and scrumptious meal that's easy for you and more traditional than sitting in a restaurant.
Shaver's is located at 270 Ockley Drive in Shreveport. Drop by and check out what they have to offer, or give them a call at (318) 869-0600.