SHREVEPORT, La. - Since 1955, the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission has been on the frontlines as a beacon of hope, ready to serve the most hurting and vulnerable in our community. We are driven to change our cities one life at a time starting with the homeless men, women, and children in our care.
The Mission provides a full-scale Life Recovery Program that not only meets a person's basic needs of food, clothing, shelter, etc. but also provides them with the tools needed for a complete life transformation. This includes Christ-centered small/large group classes, essential life-skills education, one-on-one weekly case management, counseling, vocational training, on-site medical and dental care, and more.
Over the course of a year, our community provides over 55,000 meals, 28,500 nights of shelter, 3,500 medical and dental services, 5,800 hours of classes and essential life skills education, 28,000 hours of Vocational Training, and more than 3,100 hours of one-on-one case management to 629 homeless men, women, and
children.