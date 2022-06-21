BOSSIER CITY, La. - Up, up, and away! Don't miss the 2022 Red River Balloon Rally set for June 24 & 25. This year, it will be held at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City.
The event will feature the U.S. Team Nationals Hot Air Balloon Championship with up to 15 of the best balloon pilots in the country competing against each other, as well as a festival that will include balloon glows, live local and national bands, fireworks display, tethered balloon rides, kids' fun zone, food and craft vendors and much more.
On Friday we will have live performances by Tipsey the Band and A Tribute to Journey, Odyssey Road. Saturday is Louisiana Saturday Night with a music line-up that includes local band, Shayliff and multi-platinum selling country band, LANCO. This year special shape balloons will help light up the sky featuring, Rocky the Flying Squirrel, Billy the Kid, Flying Saucer, Cosmic Crisp Apple Balloon, and Armadillo Cowboy.
