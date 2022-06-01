Shreveport-Bossier City to Host 2022 Women’s VNL Round
• The U.S. Women’s National Team will play on U.S. soil for the first time since winning the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo when it competes in the 2022 FIVB Volleyball Nations League (VNL) on May 31-June 5 at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City, LA.
• The U.S. Women, ranked No. 1 in the world, are the three-time defending VNL champions. Their Louisiana stop will kick off three weeks of VNL preliminary-round competition, and the only preliminary round hosted in the United States. Top teams in the preliminary round advance to the final round on July 13-17.
• Other countries that will compete in Shreveport-Bossier City are 2020 Olympic silver medalist Brazil, along with Canada, Dominican Republic, Germany, Japan, Korea, and Poland. The United States is ranked No. 1 in the world, followed by Brazil at No. 2, Dominican Republic at 7, Japan at 9, Germany at 11, Poland at 12, Korea at 14, and Canada at No. 18.
• Shreveport-Bossier City hosted the U.S. Women’s last competition in the United States when the team qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2019. The schedule for May 31-June 5, 2022, at the Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City is as follows:
Tuesday, May 31, 2022 5 p.m. CDT Germany vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. CDT USA vs. Dominican Republic
Wednesday, June 1, 2022 5 p.m. CDT Poland vs. Canada, 8 p.m. CDT Korea vs. Japan
Thursday, June 2, 2022 2 p.m. CDT Brazil vs. Poland, 5 p.m. CDT Germany vs. Japan, 8 p.m. CDT Canada vs. Dominican Republic
Friday, June 3, 2022 2 p.m. CDT Germany vs. Korea, 5 p.m. CDT Dominican Republic vs. Brazil, 8 p.m. CDT USA vs. Canada
Saturday, June 4, 2022 2 p.m. CDT Korea vs. Poland, 5 p.m. CDT Dominican Republic vs. Japan, 8 p.m. CDT USA vs. Brazil
Sunday, June 5, 2022 Noon CDT Poland vs. Germany, 3 p.m. CDT Japan vs. USA, 6 p.m. CDT Korea vs. Canada
• Ticket packages are on sale now at ticketmaster.com
• Weekend Passes and Single Day Tickets are available.
• The Weekend Pass allows access to Friday, Saturday and Sunday’s matches, June 3-5, 2022. Nine matches will be played Friday through Sunday including USA vs. Brazil, the first time they have played each other since the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where the U.S. Women beat Brazil for the gold medal.
• Single day tickets start at $35 and group tickets are available if you purchase 10 or more.
• $4 Million in Economic Impact to our area
Click here to purchase tickets.