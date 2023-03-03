SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport World of Wheels is the oldest and largest indoor event in Shreveport. This is our 48th Annual World of Wheels, custom car show. We are an ISCA Sanction car circuit that has people who come from all over the United States to show off their vehicles in Shreveport. It is a family fun event, we have a kids corner with bounce houses, paw patrol, Sponge Bob, face painting, homemade root beer, ice cream, homemade fudge, and roasted nuts. Our celebrity guest this year our Von Hot Rod and Shorty. We will have a Miss World of Wheels pageant on Saturday. Friday night we have our VIP Social and on Sunday at 5 p.m. we have the awards ceremony.