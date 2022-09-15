SHREVEPORT, La. - Shriners Children's has been changing lives every day for 100 years through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research, and
outstanding medical education.
Our health care system provides care for children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.
All care and services are provided regardless of the family's ability to pay.
Since opening its first location in Shreveport, LA in 1922, the health care system has treated more than 1.5 million children.
To learn more, please visit shrinerschildrens.org.