TEXARKANA, Texas - The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express is a 24-hour gym facility that houses "The Hilltop" gym, XLR8 Athlete Training Gym, two pools in "The Backyard", 3 group fitness studios, Healthcare Express Physical Therapy, and a kids lounge.
The Sportsplex offers more than 100 group fitness classes like Les Mills Body Pump, Spin, Yoga, and Thunder. This summer the Sportsplex is offering a month-to-month summer swim pass for $35 for access to the backyard and both the resort pool and the lap pool. HCEsportsplex.com
XLR8 is an athletic training gym on the campus of the Sportsplex. XLR8 offers youth and professional athletic training and personal training in a non-traditional gym setting. Youth training is divided into 4 seasons and fall sign-ups are happening now. xlr8.com
Healthcare Express is a group of Urgent Care facilities with 4 locations in the Texarkana area, one on Arkansas Boulevard, one in Atlanta, Texas, one in Wake Village, and the flagship location on Richmond Road. They treat cold and flu, broken bones, cuts and lacerations, and much more. They pride themselves on offering excellent medical care fast with cozy lodge-like experience - and a much lower cost than an ER facility. They have short wait times and now offer online booking, but appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome. GOHCE.com
Healthcare Express Physical Therapy is located inside of The Sportsplex by Healthcare Express. A lot of people know that the Plex has two pools in the backyard, but they don't know that there is also an indoor pool in the Physical Therapy Department at Helathcare Express Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy Clinic. HCEphysicaltherapy.com