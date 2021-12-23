Haughton, LA - The Way It Was TV follows hunters Sid McCullin, Lynn Beaty, and Gevan Spinney as they share their hunting knowledge with the next generation of outdoors enthusiasts.
Sharing the same core values of faith, family, hard work, and a strong passion for the outdoors has led to over 50 years of hunting experiences together. The Way It Was demonstrates that a strong foundation of faith, family, and outdoor traditions can still impact a person’s life for the better, just like it did when they were growing up. The Way It Was prioritizes God, Family, and Tradition in all their media outreach.