First Cup with First News: Volunteers for Youth Justice CASA

SHREVEPORT, La. - A big thanks to Volunteers for Youth Justice CASA for hosting this morning's First Cup with First News.
In 2019, over 800 children were in foster care in Northwest LA due to abuse and neglect. The CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program trains community volunteers to work with children in foster care and to be their voice in the court system. CASA’s not only become a friend to the child, but advocates for that child’s best interest. A child with a CASA volunteer is more likely to find a safe, permanent home, spending less time in foster care.
For more information, click here to visit the Volunteers for Youth Justice CASA website.