First Cup with First News: Volunteers for Youth Justice

SHREVEPORT, La. - For over 42 years Volunteers for Youth Justice’s mission has been to provide a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis.
Gumbo Gladiators is an annual fundraiser to help raise money to work with children in the community. It's happening Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. at Festival Plaza in downtown Shreveport. It's $1 per person for admission. There are three categories of gumbo: chicken and sausage, seafood, and lagniappe available to taste.
Visit the website at www.vyjla.org for more information about the organization or events.