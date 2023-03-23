SHREVEPORT, La. - Willis-Knighton Health System offers the most comprehensive range of cancer treatment services in the Ark-La-Tex with medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, gynecologic oncologist, and surgical specialists.
The Cancer Center opened to patients in 2000 and provides high-tech patient care with a multidisciplinary approach to treatment. Advanced cancer technology is one of the distinguishing features of the Cancer Center.
CLICK HERE FOR A LOOK AT COLORECTAL CANCEER AWARENESS MONTH
In 2004, the Cancer Center became the first site in Louisiana and one of the first six in the world to offer Tomotherapy Radiation Treatment.
In 2014, proton therapy was added and is the only Cancer Center in Louisiana providing proton radiation treatments. Overall, high technology patient care with a multidisciplinary approach is the hallmark of the Willis-Knighton Cancer Center.