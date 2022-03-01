SHREVEPORT, La. - Willis-Knighton Cancer Center offers the most comprehensive range of cancer treatment services in the Ark-La-Tex from medical and radiation oncologists to surgical specialists. For more than 20 years, Willis-Knighton has taken a multidisciplinary approach to the treatment of cancer, providing patients with advanced cancer technology. The Cancer Center is the state’s first and only proton therapy center, and is one of the first six in the world to offer Tomo therapy radiation treatment.
Willis-Knighton Cancer Center also provides diagnostics and support services as well as palliative care by referral.
Click here to learn more about Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month.