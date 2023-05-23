SHREVEPORT, La. - The 39th annual SWEPCO Mudbug Madness Festival returns to the riverfront this Memorial Day weekend with its popular music, food, and fun for everyone.
This year's festival will also include a 'Throwback Thursday' featuring reunions of local bands from years gone by.
The organizer of the event are also pleased to announce Mudbug Madness - Rewind, a special throwback night on May 25 from 5-10 p.m. featuring The Crawdads, The Boomers, and all-time favorite, A-TRAIN.
"We are beyond excited to present Mudbug Madness Rewind this year," says Terri Matthews, festival chairperson. "The groups we reached out to are eager and excited to be a part of this special night. Some band members are coming from as far away as California and New York to be a part of the reunion."
The 39th annual Mudbug Madness Festival will continue through May 28. Hours on Friday-Sunday are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday admission is $5.
Admission is free on Friday until 5 p.m. After the deadline, admission is $5. Children under seven and anyone with a military ID get in free.
Mudbug Madness will feature two performing stages, Kids on the Bayou stage and activities, food and art vendors, crawfish eating contests, and much more.
For more information on Mudbug Madness, click here.