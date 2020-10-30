SHREVEPORT, La - Are you looking for something fun to do on Halloween? Sci-Port Discovery Center is hosting a free Halloween Open House, Spooktacular Saturday!
Come dressed in your coolest ghoulish ensembles. Sci-Port will be hosting two Halloween costume contests, one in the morning and one in the afternoon. Cash prizes will be announced for the best adult and children's costumes.
Enjoy Halloween-themed activities like crafting your own floating ghosts and creating edible hemoglobin. All current local and state Phase 3 Covid-19 pandemic protocols will be enforced. All patrons over eight years of age must wear a face mask.