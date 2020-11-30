SHREVEPORT, La - For the past several decades, Bobby Malmay has given his time to many worthy causes. He has volunteered his time and cooked for many organizations, including the Shreveport Police Department.
While Bobby is viewed by many as a hero, those around him are stepping up to return the kindness while he deals with ongoing medical issues. Bobby has type 2 diabetes, liver disease, chronic kidney disease and cancer. Since Medicare doesn't cover the entire cost of upcoming medical procedures, Bobby's friends have set up ways to assist their friend who is known in the baseball, softball, dancing and law enforcement communities.
If you are interested in helping out, you can stop by the Shreveport Police Credit Union on Mackey Lane in Shreveport. You can also sell any used sports equipment to Play It Again Sports in Shreveport and donate your portion to helping Bobby.