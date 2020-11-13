SHREVEPORT, La. - National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Space-X will make an important step with its Commercial Crew Program Saturday, by launching a crew to the International Space Station (ISS).
The mission called Crew-1 is the first crew rotation mission to the orbiting laboratory. The four astronauts - three American and one Japanese - will live aboard the space station for six months. Crew-1 will pave the way for regular, cost-effective launches to the station from American Soil.
NASA astronaut Loral O'Hara spoke with KTBS 3 about the mission and the future of commercial space travel.