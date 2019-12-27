SHREVEPORT, La - College football bowl season is here and that means football viewing parties and cookouts. With the LSU-Oklahoma game scheduled for tomorrow afternoon, many people will be firing up the grill.
Will your grilling be the ordinary or will you do something different and make it extraordinary? We got some grilling tips from Derrek Amidon at Corks & Cuts in Shreveport. While there is nothing wrong with old reliable hamburgers, he says consider throwing on some vegetables, bacon wrapped duck, brisket sausage, and stuffed chicken. Regardless how your team does, you will be a winner in the eyes of your guests.