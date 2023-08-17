SHREVEPORT, La. - After a respite from the scorching temperatures, they are back. A heat advisory will be in place until 8 p.m. Thursday.
Heat indices are expected to climb as high as 107 degrees in some areas west of Shreveport. Take precautions if you will be outdoors for an extended period of time.
Afternoon high temperatures are forecast to range between the middle 90s across Southwest Arkansas to the triple digits across portions of Northwest Louisiana and Northeast Texas.
Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged due to an increased threat for wildfires.
