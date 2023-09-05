Heat advisory 9-5-23

SHREVEPORT, La. - After a little bit of rain and a respite from the triple digit temperatures, the blazing heat is back. A heat advisory will be in place until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Temps will be in the upper 90s across most of the ArkLaTex. Take precautions if you will be outdoors for an extended period of time.

Extremely to critically dry fuels and lower daytime relative humidity will help maintain elevated fire weather conditions areawide again Tuesday.

