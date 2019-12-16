SHREVEPORT, La - For one local racecar driver, it is all about creating memories for his kids and grandkids. Ronnie Humphrey has been involved in racing in one form or another for more than 30 years. While he still enjoys racing today, Ronnie finds even more pleasure watching his grandkids hit the track.
On any given weekend when the weather is nice, there is a good chance you will find four generations of his family hanging out in his backyard. Three years ago, Ronnie decided to build a dirt track behind his house where he can watch the next generation of the Humphrey family race and pass along a family tradition.