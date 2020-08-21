reopened

MANSFIELD, La. - The portion of I-49 that had been closed due to a deadly crash has now reopened. The scene was at exit 162 northbound in DeSoto Parish.

KTBS 3 News has reached out to Louisiana State Police for details, but information is limited at this time.

The area that was closed was from exit 162, which is LA 177 to exit 169 which is Asseff Road.

