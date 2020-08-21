MANSFIELD, La. - The portion of I-49 that had been closed due to a deadly crash has now reopened. The scene was at exit 162 northbound in DeSoto Parish.
KTBS 3 News has reached out to Louisiana State Police for details, but information is limited at this time.
All lanes are now open on I-49 North past LA 177 (Exit 162). Traffic congestion is minimal.— Shreveport Traffic (@Shreveport_Traf) August 21, 2020
The area that was closed was from exit 162, which is LA 177 to exit 169 which is Asseff Road.
