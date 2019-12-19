SHREVEPORT, La - You have likely heard the term "Cutting the cord." It refers to the move from cable television to streaming services. While some people are doing it to save money, others are doing it for convivence.
Before you make that change, you need to take several things into consideration. Do you need a smart TV? What streaming device is best for you? What is the difference between the top streaming services available? Is your internet and Wi-Fi strong enough to handle all of streaming devices? We visited Best Buy to get some of those answers.