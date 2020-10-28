SHREVEPORT, La - Daylight Saving Time ends this Sunday when we set our clocks back one hour. When that happens, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reminds us that now is the perfect time to check and change the batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide (CO) alarms.
“Early warning is crucial to getting out of a house fire alive and for surviving CO poisoning,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “I encourage everyone to check and change the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms. Doing this can save you and your family in a fire or CO emergency.”
Why is this important?
CPSC estimates that in 2016, there were nearly 352,000 residential structure fires, resulting in about 2,410 deaths, 10,370 injuries, and $6.36 billion in property damage.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA,) in 2018, a home fire occurs at the rate of one every 87 seconds. From 2012-2016, the NFPA estimated that almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no working smoke alarms.
In addition, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimate more than 400 people die in the United States every year from CO poisoning.