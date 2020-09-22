SHREVEPORT, La. - Carly's Angels Sanctuary and Hospice is an organization that places older pets with a foster family until they expire. The organization, however, needs more volunteers to foster these pets. Carly's Angels says they will pay for all veterinary and medical bills pertaining to the animal. To lean more about how you can get involved or to make a donation visit their Facebook Page.

