SHREVEPORT, La. - Carly's Angels Sanctuary and Hospice is an organization that places older pets with a foster family until they expire. The organization, however, needs more volunteers to foster these pets. Carly's Angels says they will pay for all veterinary and medical bills pertaining to the animal. To lean more about how you can get involved or to make a donation visit their Facebook Page.
Watch Live
Local organization needs more foster families to care for elderly pets
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Caddo grand jury indicts four Shreveport police officers in man's in-custody death
- Caddo DA seeks information on no-show students
- Arrest made in connection with suicides at Ware Youth Center
- Fatal accident claims life of an Arcadia man
- Natchitoches bound plane crashes, kills four people
- Bossier City man faces additional charges involving juveniles
- Louisiana Workforce Commission issues apology for overpayment issue
- Mother and social service official petitions for in person learning in Caddo schools
- Shreveport police searching for suspect in shooting near Mall St. Vincent
- 'Dark Web Cannibal': Joaquin man sentenced to 40 years in prison, lifetime supervision
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.