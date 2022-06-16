SHREVEPORT, La.-At its Biennial Conference, the Louisiana Fraternal Order of Police recognizes a Member of the Year and an Officer of the Year. Each local Lodge or a member can submit candidate(s) for Officer of the Year and one candidate(s) for Member of the year.
The Officer of the Year Award is for those that have shown exemplary service or heroic actions that have brought honor and recognition to them or their Department. Make your submission for Officer of the Year here.
The Member of the Year Award is for those that have shown exemplary service to the Fraternal Order of Police and have brought recognition to them or the organization through exemplary civic duty above and beyond the normal facets of the Fraternal Order of Police. Make your submission for Member of the Year here.
These exemplary actions for both Awards should be documented by electronic form and submitted by the local lodge or a member no later than July 1st. All submissions to the State Lodge will be forwarded to the Awards and Citations Committee Chairman.