MINDEN, La - With the arrival of fall in the Sportsman's Paradise, comes another hunting season. Every morning, hunters head back out to create new memories and taxidermists help preserve those memories.
While there are quite a few that dabble in taxidermy as a hobby, there are not that many who do it full-time like Tony Davidson with Davidson Taxidermy. Taxidermy is a form of art and after doing it for nearly 50 years, Tony has perfected it.
Tony, and his wife Sharon, visited with First News to explain what goes into taxidermy and why they love it.