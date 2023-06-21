On Wednesday, June 21, the Northern Hemisphere is officially kicking off summer with the longest day of the year.
As this sunny season gets underway NASA is celebrating the many ways our Sun powers life here on Earth.
In the next year we’ll not only be seeing two solar eclipses across the U.S. but solar activity will also be ramping up as the Sun reaches the peak of its 11-year solar cycle.
As we get ready for some fun in the Sun, we want to invite you to learn about our very active star.
For more information about the Sun-Earth connection, visit: www.nasa.gov/sunearth