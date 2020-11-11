BOSSIER CITY, La - It is safe to say 2020 hasn't been the year many had hoped it would be thanks to COVID-19. When the pandemic hit, almost everything shut down, including the professional sports world.
One of those sports was the National Hot Rod Association, or NHRA. But just like NASCAR, Major League Baseball, and other pro sports, the NHRA came up with a plan and got back to racing. When racing resumed, the career for one driver was changed for forever. That driver is 25-year-old Aaron Stanfield of Bossier City. This fall, Aaron claimed his first NHRA World Championship and continued the legacy of the Stanfield family.
The Parkway High School graduate shared his story with Patrick Dennis