HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - There are now 25 inmates in Harris County, Texas, who are confirmed to have coronavirus, which more than doubles the previous count of nine within the jail population, according to a tweet Sunday evening from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says "dozens more inmates with symptoms are still awaiting test results." Harris County is home to Houston and is the most populous county in Texas.

