Our jail medical staff received 16 more positive inmate #COVID19 test results today, bringing the total number of inmates with the virus to 25. Dozens more inmates with symptoms are still awaiting test results. #hounews— HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 12, 2020
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - There are now 25 inmates in Harris County, Texas, who are confirmed to have coronavirus, which more than doubles the previous count of nine within the jail population, according to a tweet Sunday evening from the sheriff’s office.
The sheriff’s office says "dozens more inmates with symptoms are still awaiting test results." Harris County is home to Houston and is the most populous county in Texas.