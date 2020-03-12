SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER, La –318 Restaurant Week, a community-wide celebration of Shreveport-Bossier’s restaurant scene, will return for the promotion’s fifth edition, March 16-21, 2020. 318 Restaurant Week will include $10 lunch and $20 dinner specials from 52 participating restaurants as well as seven one-night-only events. 318 Restaurant Week is organized by the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau and its partners. Complete details are available at www.318RestaurantWeek.com.
One-night-only dining experiences for 318 Restaurant Week 2020 will include: a beer pairing dinner with Chef Brad Jones and Chef Allison Gras of The Revenir at Great Raft Brewing, Monday, March 16, with host Mallori Sanders; Us Up North Kitchen presents “Made Up North,” Tuesday, March 17, with host Chris Jay; “Upscale Southern” at Sauvage, Wednesday, March 18, with host Angie White; the inaugural Louisiana Strut benefiting Highland Jazz and Blues Festival on Thursday, March 19; “Spring Equinox/Ostara Celebration” at Glow Alchemy Kitchen, with host Bevin Hicks, Friday, March 20; the 318 Crawfish Crawl hosted by Jada Durden, Saturday, March 21; and “A Taste of Lion Mountain: An African Dining Experience” with Chef Niematulai Longstratt, Saturday, March 21, with host LaShina Mitchell. Tickets for each of the one-night-only dining experiences may be purchased at www.318RestaurantWeek.com.