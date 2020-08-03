This morning Rick stops by the beautiful KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home, and gives us a glimpse inside.
Watch Live
Rick Rowe: KTBS 3 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Coroner identifies woman pulled from Duck Pond with burns
- Possible wanted fugitive on the run in Caddo Parish
- Boy escapes abusive home, couple arrested for child cruelty
- $250 one-time payments to La. workers begin this week
- Sheriff: Wanted man injures himself during capture
- Edwards: Don't expect big changes to COVID-19 restrictions anytime soon
- Shreveport police wrestling with spread of COVID-19
- Feds approve supplemental August SNAP benefits for La. residents
- Former Bossier teacher faces new child rape, other charges; 2 more alleged victims surface
- Two people shot, one in the head, at local gas station
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.