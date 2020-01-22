Rick Rowe's ArkLaTex Made: C&C Mercantile Rick Rowe Rick Rowe MMJ Author facebook Author email Jan 22, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's an older Shreveport business with a new vision for the future.This morning Rick visits C&C Mercantile in today's ArkLaTex Made. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rick Rowe Shreveport C&c Mercantile Rick Rowe's Arklatex Made Morning Future Vision Today Rick Rowe MMJ Racquet43@aol.com Author facebook Author email Follow Rick Rowe Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth +4 Race relations and the church; Where does NW Louisiana stand in 2020? +3 Diabetics risk missing signs of vision loss +5 Oldest son of Country Music legend Merle Haggard carrying on father's music legacy +4 US 79 improvements at halfway point; busy intersection gets a major investment +3 Caddo faring better after reforms to Industry Tax Exemption Program +2 Viral video shows unsanitary conditions at Shreveport restaurant Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOldest son of Country Music legend Merle Haggard carrying on father's music legacyMom still searching for daughter missing in Shreveport one year laterVictim identified in deadly crash at E. 70th and YoureeBossier City police ID victim in deadly shooting on I-220City of Shreveport appeals ruling in water billing lawsuitsWebster Parish nonprofit owner sentenced to prison for $1 M theftBossier City oil and gas owner, company indicted for harboring aliensWarrant for Odell Beckham Jr. rescinded in butt-swat casePolice: man shot after dispute, both victim and suspect armedLSU probing Beckham's apparent on-field payments to players Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.