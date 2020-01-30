Rick Rowe's Stories from the Heart: Al's Pals Jan 30, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It's a place where some of the top knife makers in the world gather once a month and share their knowledge. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rick Rowe Knife Rick Rowe's Stories From The Heart Al's Pals De Queen, Ar Maker Industry Share Pal World Al Knowledge Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth +3 Ignoring glaucoma diagnosis almost steals an Arkansas man’s sight +2 3 Investigates: The Beauty Black Market +3 New tax law changes may affect local nonprofits +4 Race relations and the church; Where does NW Louisiana stand in 2020? +3 Diabetics risk missing signs of vision loss +5 Oldest son of Country Music legend Merle Haggard carrying on father's music legacy Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWoman killed in Bossier leaves behind five little girlsTerrace Marshall Jr. gets surprised by family, friends to celebrate LSU national title2 Shreveport police officers arrestedCross Bayou Point debate turns racial at Shreveport City CouncilThird person arrested in hotel theft; warrants issued for 4 moreRichard Williams’ family settles wrongful death civil suitLouisiana woman accused of beating 93-year-old in video4 arrested after police chase ends in Harrison CountyRick Rowe's Where in the ArkLaTex: De Queen, ARState Police issue endangered missing advisory; search for mother and four children Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.