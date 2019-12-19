Rick Rowe's Stories from the Heart: Remembering Don Wiegel Dec 19, 2019 Dec 19, 2019 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save This was his shop, his sanctuary. Don Wiegel loved it here because it was full of everything he loved.He loved to play his guitar his piano.He was a renascence man. He knew a little bit about everything.If Don had a first love it was music. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Don Weigle Sanctuary Renascence Rick Rowe Rick Rowe's Stories From The Heart Musical Instruments Guitar Piano First Love Don Wiegel Music Load comments 3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth KTBS investigation reveals questions about judge and clerk's conduct +3 Judge orders release of emails in botched Bossier Parish investigation +4 Shreveport water billing woes continue Judge says deBerardinis can't skip mental competency hearing +4 Bossier Parish feels growing pains +2 Police to investigate whether judge's girlfriend got preferential treatment Loading... Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles11 arrested in human trafficking detailPolice: Haynesville man dies in drug-related shooting, 1 arrestedChild struck by car in Minden scheduled for surgeryHomer homicide, three in custodyKTBS investigation reveals questions about judge and clerk's conductWoman killed in Shreveport crash identifiedVictim identified in domestic dispute killing in ShreveportSecond homicide in a week reported in Claiborne ParishSevere weather pummels the ArkLaTexShreveport NWS. Tornado warning for NW Louisiana Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.