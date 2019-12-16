Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN CADDO AND NORTHWESTERN BOSSIER PARISHES...SOUTHEASTERN HARRISON AND NORTHEASTERN PANOLA COUNTIES UNTIL 945 AM CST... AT 904 AM CST, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR WASKOM, OR 14 MILES SOUTHEAST OF MARSHALL, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HALF INCH HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 35 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SHREVEPORT, BOSSIER CITY, GREENWOOD, BLANCHARD, WASKOM, BENTON, MOORINGSPORT, BELCHER, GILLIAM, DEBERRY, ELYSIAN FIELDS, DIXIE, ALDEN BRIDGE, CADDO LAKE, LINTON, CROSS LAKE, CAVETT, JONESVILLE AND BETHANY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&