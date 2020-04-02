This morning Rick takes us to the East Bank District in Bossier to show off how business are helping the community during the coronavirus outbreak.
Rick Rowe showcases the East Bank District in Bossier
Rick Rowe
MMJ
Racquet43@aol.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Stimulus package: When will you get your money and other questions
- Logansport reacts to Texas governors' travel restrictions
- Texas quarantine order expanded to include all travelers from Louisiana
- The Pandemic: By the Numbers
- Staff member from La. Gov. Edwards' Office dies due to COVID-19
- 16 deaths, 464 active COVID-19 cases in NW Louisiana
- Couple charged with aggravated kidnapping early Sunday in Shreveport
- Shreveport minister dies of COVID-19
- Sabine Parish visitors told to go home -- at least for now
- Three Shreveport police employees staying home after reports of COVID-19
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.