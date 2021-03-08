CASPIANA, La. - Join Rick Rowe at one of the ArkLaTex's most beautiful wedding venues - the Caspiana Plantation House.
Combining a rich history with classic beauty, this stunning plantation is sure to take away the breath of every soon-to-be-wed couple.
Originally built in the early 20th century, the 3-story manor home perfectly reflects the Southern charm of the property that surrounds it.
Say your “I do’s” beneath the shade of the 100-year-old live oak tree, which spans its immense branches out in front of the plantation home.