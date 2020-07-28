SHREVEPORT, La - While major movie theaters sit quiet in northwest Louisiana, that isn't the case for one theater in downtown Shreveport. Robinson Film Center opened the doors to Abby Singer's Bistro in May, and followed up with its theaters in early July.
While they are not able to currently show first run movies, RFC is showing family movies and still offering patrons a chance to dine at its bistro on the second floor. Due to COVID-19 and Phase 2 restrictions, they are limited to 50% capacity.
For more information on movies and showtimes, visit the Robinson Film Center web page.