SHREVEPORT, La - As the countdown continues to Christmas Day, many are looking for ways to escape everything going on in the world and looking for ways to make memories. It turns out you can do both by doing present day Christmas actives and looking at the past.
When it comes to the present, Sci-Port Discovery Center is one again hosting Sno-Port. Visitors will be able to escape to a wintry wonderland and enjoy hands-on activities. Sno-Port runs through the month of January.
When it comes to looking to the past, Mike Magnum with Twin Blends Photography, joined us on First News to share images of parades in downtown Shreveport from more than seven decades ago. It was a time when balloons flew overhead and thousands packed the streets.