SHREVEPORT, La - The Arklatex is full of history. From big city to small town, that history is often preserved in all different types of museums. That is why we are showcasing some of these museums on KTBS First News.
This week we visited the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum in Shreveport. It opened in 1939 and was one of the New Deal's Public Works projects. It is known for its architecture, dioramas, and Native American artifacts.
If you plan to visit, the museum is open Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm. Admission is free.