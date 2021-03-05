CULLEN, La. - Webster Parish native and NFL Star John Mendenhall passed away late February.
Mendenhall played defensive tackle for Brown High School and Grambling State University before getting drafted in the 3rd round of the 1972 NFL Draft by the New York Giants.
He played in the NFL for several years before retiring.
He was 72. Services are 10 a.m. Friday at the Holy Temple Church of God in Christ in Cullen.
Rick Rowe visited those who grew up with Mendenhall.