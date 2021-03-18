HAUGHTON, La. - Pioneer Comfort Systems awarded a deserving Shreveport/Bossier first responder with a brand new Comfort System.
David Walls works for the Shreveport Police Department and lives in Bossier Parish.
Walls' central air system died 11 years ago. Since then he and his family have been use window units.
Over the summer the Walls' said it could get around 90 degrees inside their home.
Rick Rowe was there when Pioneer surprised the Walls' with the news. Now that thermostat will never hit 90 again.
