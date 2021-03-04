...The Flood Warning continues for the following bayou in
Louisiana...Arkansas...
Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.
Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.
Bayou Dorcheat Near Springhill affecting Webster Parish and
Columbia
County.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.
For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv
...The Flood Warning remains in effect...
The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau.
* Until further notice.
* At 10:00 AM CST Thursday the pool stage was 143.6 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Recent Activity...The maximum pool stage in the 24 hours ending at
10:00 AM CST Thursday was 143.6 feet.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to rise to a crest of 144.5 feet
Saturday morning.
* Impact...At 143.0 feet, Water begins to flow over Louisiana 164.
Secure boats, boat ramps, camps, and docks for high water.
&&