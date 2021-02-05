SHREVEPORT, La. - We all love Fridays and now there's one more reason to look forward to the end of the work week. KTBS 3 and Cumulus Media are teaming up to make your Fridays more fun. Each week on First News we'll connect via Zoom with Melinda and Mason in the Morning from KRMD.
In this little personality bit, Luana, Nate, Melinda and Mason will usually set aside the heavy topics and focus on the lighter side of what's happening in the community. It might be big events coming up and often we'll shine the spotlight on area non-profits. It's our way of bringing KTBS 3 viewers and Cumulus listeners together for the greater good of the community.
This week, they chatted about Black History Month, the African American Parade Celebration special coming up this Saturday at 11 a.m. on KPXJ CW 21, Healthy Heart Month, National Wear Red Day and homemade Valentines for children at Shriner's Hospitals for Children. #ShreveportCards4Kids
Don't miss the engaging conversation on The Morning Break each Friday on KTBS 3 First News and on Melinda and Mason in the Morning on KRMD.