SHREVEPORT, La. - KRMD, Cumulus Media, and KTBS 3 continue the partnership each Friday with The Morning Break.
This week, Melinda from Melinda and Mason in the Morning, plus Nate Flutharty and Luana Munoz from First News talked about the upcoming Let the Good Times Roll festival and the Cross Lake Floatilla.
It begins today and goes through Sunday and will be held in Festival Plaza.
It is all part of the Juneteenth weekend celebration of the culture, music, art, fashion and unity of the African American community
The Cross Lake Floatilla starts tomorrow, June 19 at the American Legion Post 14 at 11:00 a.m.
There is going to be a poker run, a decorated boat parade and contest, music food, and a lot more!